the former socialist mayor allies with the right to beat the outgoing mayor

The pair aim to sideline Ali Rabeh, whose election was permanently canceled in August for promoting his candidacy between the two rounds.

This is a new twist in an election that will have known more than one. The former mayor of the city of Trappes, the socialist Guy Malandain, decided to join forces with Othman Nasrou (Libres!), A close friend of Valérie Pécresse, to beat the outgoing mayor, Ali Rabeh (Génération.s). The latter had succeeded in being elected in the municipal election of 2020, but it was definitively canceled in August by the Council of State, the city council having promoted his candidacy between the two rounds.

It is therefore an astonishing alliance that launches an assault on the town hall. “We have thought about the best method to get out of this uneasy climate: it is union for Trappes. We have signed a republican union contract between our two lists», Announced the former mayor Guy Malandain.





“He broke all the rules“

In interview given to Figaro a few weeks ago, Othman Nasrou was already calling “all the republican forces” To “block the routeTo Ali Rabeh. “He broke all the rules of election financing. (…) Between the two rounds, he distributed masks, packets of pasta and even board games bearing his image: this is called clientelism, and it is customary because“Denounced the right-wing candidate.

“It’s an unnatural alliance, Ali Rabeh reacted in The world . The only driving force behind this agreement is resentment and hatred against me. Fortunately, the Trappists are not fools. They will judge me on my record. ”

In the second round of the municipal election in June 2020, the list led by Ali Rabeh came in first with 40.4% of the vote, ahead of Othman Nasrou (37.19%) and that of Guy Malandain (22 , 41%). The partial which will decide between them again will take place in October.