the former Volkswagen boss was well aware

Six years completely, or almost, after the revelation of a funny case of engine manipulation in the United States, the highest officials of the Volkswagen group are on trial in Germany. The dieselgate scandal, which cost more than 30 billion euros to the German giant, continues to occupy justice and in particular the prosecutor of Braunschweig who, today, unveiled part of the content concerning the criminal proceedings.

And obviously, the teams of chief engineers who managed the engine development for the VW group in the United States were afraid that the thunderbolt “Winterkorn” (the former CEO of the group) fell on them. They who had developed the software allowing to operate the entire depollution system only during the homologation tests, and not on the road (thanks to sometimes very simple tips), said to themselves that the very demanding Martin Winterkorn would explode when he was made aware of the risk of a colossal fine, on a fleet estimated at 500,000 cars. But nothing : “the dreaded explosion of anger” did not happen.





Martin Winterkorn was in fact aware of the deception long before the deal came out. He knew for example, thanks to an internal memo and since 2014 at least, that diesel vehicles exceeded the limits of NOx (nitrogen oxides) by “15 to 35 times”.

Two months before the revelation of the dieselgate scandal, the teams in charge of engine development and who knew about the bypass software still thought that the American authorities would not notice anything. We know the rest.

Today, several leaders of the German group are on trial, but for Winterkorn, the procedure will be the subject of a separate process.