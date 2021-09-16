The Forza 750 faster than Twitter, and than the TMAX!

Time achieved on this 100 DA: 6’04 seconds, and a speed of 109 km / h at the finish line, while the tweet was posted after 6’59 seconds. It’s fast, and it would be faster than the segment leader, the Yamaha TMAX. With the difference in cubic capacity, what could be more logical if we look at the technical sheets of the Euro5 maxi-machines, knowing that the Forza 750 is announced at 58.6 hp and 69 Nm of torque, while the TMAX develops 47.6 hp and 55, 7 Nm of torque. But Honda wanted to point this out, considering that “in the minds of people, the king of the maxiscooters, it is the one who accelerates the strongest », Says the press release sent to the editors in the wake of this test. Test carried out with the DDB Paris agency which provides the video to find below.

But no TMAX on the horizon! Just a few hashtags (funny by the way!) Referring to this model and its manufacturer, a nice tackle between Japanese manufacturers. We are far from the wars launched between American brands of soda or certain car manufacturers. However, it is in our opinion the first time that we can observe this type of communication in the motorcycle, among the Japanese in particular. Perhaps this is the start of a new form of communication. Now is Yamaha going to fight back? To have…

Anyway, the Forza 750, which still works well commercially, is lagging behind the TMAX 560 in terms of 2021 registrations: at the end of August the TMAX 560 (4th in the market for 125 and more) achieves 3,257 registrations. . For the Honda Forza 750 (15th) it is 1491 registrations. The King therefore remains the King … to see now if this type of challenge can reverse the trend. What do you think ?



