The French estimate they need an additional 467 euros per month

According to a Cofidis study, one in two French people (50%) believes that their purchasing power has fallen over the past ten years.

How much do you miss each month to live without worrying about your budget? When we ask the French the question, they estimate that they would need an average of 467 euros additional, according to the latest purchasing power barometer of Cofidis, published this Thursday by Le Parisien. This represents 40 euros more than in 2019.

One in two French people (50%) believes that their purchasing power has fallen over the past ten years – this feeling is all the more important for modest (59%) and poor (64%) households – and 39 % claim to live less well than ten years ago, reports the study. Inflation is singled out: many deplore the rise in the prices of energy (72%), food (70%), health and insurance (56%) as well as real estate and rents (51%).





Housing tax

Moreover, if we ask to cite the measure most favorable to purchasing power in recent years, a third of respondents (33%) cite the abolition of the housing tax.

However, the French are confident: they are now only 39% (-6 points compared to the previous barometer) to say they are affected by the crisis and almost half (49%, +23 points) envisage a rapid recovery of the economy. Six in ten people (61%) thus claim to have important projects for the year.