the garden of Balata (Martinique) pr

Out of the various monuments in 14 regions of France, the Balata garden in Martinique ranks 11th. The island represented the Overseas. It is the Place Stanislas in Nancy in Meurthe-et-Moselle (Grand Est) which was named “favorite monument of the French 2021”.

It is during the program “the favorite monument of the French 2021” presented by Stéphane Bern this Wednesday, September 15, 2021 on France 3, that the result and the standings have been revealed. Thus, the Balata garden located in Fort-de-France ranks 11th.

For the first time, it’s good. We are really the only garden, strictly speaking, so it’s innovative. This allows Martinique to be seen in a certain way. So we are not at all disappointed. And then it was a great experience with the teams who came here, the whole organization that was around. It would have been great to be the first. But after all, it’s very good to have participated to have had a focus on Martinique especially during this period. Carole Quarteron, site sales manager

Like most places of tourism and leisure, the site has been closed for several weeks due to health measures.

Place Stanislas in Nancy in Meurthe-et-Moselle (Grand Est) has been named “favorite monument of the French 2021”.







In 2015, 135,000 visitors came to visit the Jardin de Balata (Fort-de-France).

Martinique was the only overseas territory competing among the 14 regions of France (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgone Franche-Comté, Brittany, Center-Val de Loire, Corsica, Grand Est, Haut-de-France, Île -de-France, Normandy, New-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Martinique, Pays de la Loire and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur).

During the first phase of the competition, the Balata garden was popular with the two other selected sites, the Schoelcher Library and the Maison d’Aimé Césaire. Then in a second phase, it is the vote of the public which decided the 14 sites in contention.

The 2021 ranking

Place Stanislas in Nancy in Meurthe-et-Moselle (Grand Est) The Château de Falaise in Calvados (Normandy) The Tours of La Rochelle in Charente-Maritime (New Aquitaine) The Briare Canal Bridge in the Loiret (Center-Val de Loire) The Ancient Theater of Orange in the Vaucluse (Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur) The Hôtel-Dieu in Beaune in Côte-d’Or (Bourgone Franche-Comté) The Château de Pierrefonds in the Oise (Haut-de-France) The Pont du Gard in Gard (Occitanie) The railway rotunda of Chambéry in Savoie (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) The Caillebotte property in Yerres in Essonne (Île-de-France) The Balata Garden in Fort-de-France in Martinique (Overseas Martinique) The ramparts of Saint-Malo in Ille-et-Vilaine (Brittany) The Citadel of Bonifacio and the King’s Staircase of Aragon in Corse-du-Sud (Corsica) Passage Pommeraye in Nantes in Loire-Atlantique (Pays de la Loire)

In 2020, the Citadel and the Lion of Belfort (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté) obtained the title of “Favorite monument of the French”.