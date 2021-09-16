The happiness of Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga did not shy away from his pleasure after being behind the decisive goal scored by Rodrygo in the last moments of the match against Inter Milan (0-1).

Eduardo Camavinga could hardly dream of a better debut with the real Madrid. Scorer in his first match against Celta Vigo, Sunday, just six minutes after coming into play, the international tricolor was again decisive, Wednesday, on the occasion of the shock against theInter Milan.

Once again a substitute, the Rennes midfielder only needed nine minutes this time to stand out. At the origin of the action, the former Rennais continued his effort to serve Rodrygo perfectly and thus allow the Merengue to win 1-0 on the lawn of Inter Milan.

There is a match this weekend

Asked at the microphone of beIN Sports, Eduardo Camavinga returned to this decisive action, which owes a lot to his years in Rennes. “When I come home, Carlo Ancelotti tells me that there are a lot of spaces, he explained. On goal, it is a sequence that I learned in Rennes thanks to Mathieu Le Scornet. I work daily to be efficient. But we must not stop there, there is a match this weekend. “





“Before returning home, Ancelotti told me that there were a lot of spaces, to be ‘box to box’ like my game, and that you had to make a difference, he continued. We struggled in the match, we didn’t have many chances, but as long as there is 0-0, there is hope. As soon as we had this opportunity we seized it. ”