The “happiness” of the mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas: in the assembly of a wedding celebrated this Saturday were Prince William and Kate

We told you earlier this week. The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, James, married this Saturday on the Côte d’Azur his fiancée, the French Alizée Thévenet. A wedding organized in the greatest simplicity at the town hall of the municipality of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Sunday evening, after the festivities, James shared on Instagram a snapshot of him, accompanied by his new wife, announcing that the wedding which had been postponed twice because of the Coronavirus pandemic had indeed taken place.





A few hours after this announcement on social networks, journalists specializing in the royal family of England confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate, her husband William and their 3 children had also made the trip to attend the family event that was taking place in privacy. 50 guests were present, the Daily Mail informed us.

This Thursday, François Arizzi, the mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas shared on his Facebook account a photo of the wedding of James and Alizée.

He described the event as a “very emotional wedding” for the young couple. And to add: “In the presence of their families and friends, but also for our commune which had the privilege of welcoming the groom’s sisters, Pippa and Kate Middleton and the latter’s husband, Prince William.”

According to the Daily Mail, after the civil marriage, the Middletons and Thévenets joined the Léoube castle where the reception was taking place.