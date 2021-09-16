More

    the head of the Islamic State group in the Great Sahara was killed by French forces, announces Emmanuel Macron

    “This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” the French president said on Twitter.

    a “major success”. French forces killed the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Grand Sahara (EIGS), Adnan Abou Walid Al-Sahraoui, Emmanuel Macron announced on the night of Wednesday September 15 to Thursday September 16. “This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”, said the French president on Twitter who also praised the memory of “all (the) dead heroes for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane operations “.

    This summer, in June and July, Paris had already announced the death or capture of several executives of the EIGS by the French force Barkhane and its partners, whose strategy is to target the leaders of jihadist organizations. The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, has greeted “a decisive blow against this terrorist group. Our fight continues”.

    The EIGS, created in 2015 by Adnan Abou Walid Al-Sahraoui, former member of the Polisario Front, then of the jihadist movement Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), had been designated as “priority enemy” in the Sahel, during the Pau summit (southwest of France), in January 2020.

    He is considered to be in charge of most of the attacks in the region of the three borders, a vast space with vague contours straddling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. This area is the recurring target of attacks by two jihadist armed groups: the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) and the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), affiliated with Al Qaeda.


