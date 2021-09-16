the hero of the evening displays his ambitions, Ancelotti answers him

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in Real Madrid history

He is the big winner of this first Champions League meeting. Rodrygo, the often-sentenced Real Madrid winger, made a decisive entry scoring the winning goal with just minutes to go.

And after the match, asked about his ambition to gain playing time, the Brazilian winger admitted his desires. “Of course I always want to play, whenever I’m on the pitch I can do something for the team but I respect the coach, I will train so that when my opportunity presents itself I am ready . Every year it has been difficult, Madrid is like that and it will always be difficult. “

Ancelotti very happy with Rodrygo’s performance

Words to which Carlo Ancelotti responded. “It doesn’t matter how many minutes he plays. He played 30 but he did everything well, not only because of the goal, he helped Carvajal a lot behind, he is very lucid in front of the goal. “



