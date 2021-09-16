the hidden side of our emails

The book. On October 2, 1971, humanity was suddenly thrown into the era of immediacy. American engineer Ray Tomlinson (1941-2016) sends the first e-mail to Arpanet 1, a computer network popular with scientists and the American military.

After the cobbled roads of Antiquity and the railroads of the industrial era, what infrastructures make our daily digital actions now possible? What happens when you send an email? What is the geography of clicks? What ecological and geopolitical challenges do they bring without our knowledge? This is the subject of Digital Hell. Travel at the end of a like (The links that liberate), by Guillaume Pitron.

“Digital Hell. Voyage at the end of a like ”, by Guillaume Pitron, Editions Les liens qui libéré, 304 pages, 20 euros.

For two years, the journalist followed, on four continents, the route of our emails, our likes and our vacation photos. His book takes us to the steppes of northern China in search of a metal that makes our smartphones work, but also to the vast plains of the Arctic Circle where our Facebook accounts cool, and to one of the most arid states of the world. United States, to investigate the water consumption of one of the largest data centers on the planet, that of the National Security Agency (NSA).

“We discovered that the Internet has a color (green), a smell (of rancid butter), and even a taste, salty like seawater. It also makes a shrill sound, similar to that of a huge hive. In short, we had the sensory experience of the digital universe, thereby taking the measure of its excessiveness. “

4% of global CO emissions 2

To send a simple like, we are deploying what will soon be the largest infrastructure ever built by man, a kingdom of concrete, fiber and steel, an underworld made up of data centers, hydroelectric dams and coal-fired power stations, all united in a triple quest: that of power, speed and… cold.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Office slang: management at attention!

The digital industry can praise its positive tribute to the preservation of the planet, given the fabulous levers for optimizing our agricultural, industrial, “service” methods that it allows, the reality is less enchanted: digital pollution is colossal , and it is even the one that grows the fastest. It is first of all due to the billions of interfaces constituting our gateway to the Internet, but also comes from the data that we produce at all times.

The figures are telling: the global digital industry consumes so much water, materials and energy that its footprint is three times that of a country like France or England. Digital technologies today mobilize 10% of the electricity produced in the world and would reject nearly 4% of global CO emissions 2 , slightly less than double the global civil aviation sector.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Hyperconnections: establishing the common law

“Digital pollution is jeopardizing the ecological transition and will be one of the major challenges of the next thirty years. “ A race is now underway: on the one hand, digital companies are deploying their formidable financial and innovative power to optimize and “green” the Internet. On the other hand, networks and communities of pioneers believe that a digital alternative, more sober, responsible and respectful of the environment is possible.

By which information technologies do we want to be supported in the future? Manufactured according to which processes and with which materials? Do we want a central network, made up of heavy infrastructures allowing energy gains of scale, or rather broken up in order to relocate data transmission, a major consumer of electricity? Do we want it to be neutral and deregulated, or biased, or even liberticidal, because it only allows the production of data deemed essential? Should it be paid or free? “Our streets of the future will probably be a hybridization of this wide range of solutions that are fermenting today in the four corners of the world. “

“Digital Hell. Voyage at the end of a like ”, by Guillaume Pitron, Editions Les liens qui libéré, 304 pages, 20 euros.