The incredible tenacity of the Ebola virus

DECRYPTION – Rare survivors can transmit the disease years after recovery, causing the epidemic to rebound.

Originally, Ebola was a scourge that came from the forest. The virus, responsible for a hemorrhagic fever that can kill up to 80% of infected people, is transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals. It often affects hunters in the first place, then is gradually transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of the sick. The unprecedented means of monitoring patients put in place in West Africa following the major epidemic of 2014-2016 in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia (more than 28,000 cases, 11,000 deaths) have enabled a team Franco-Guinean research team to make an essential discovery on the dynamics of the disease. Their work, published this Wednesday in the journal Nature, reveal that some patients keep the virus latent in their body for a long time, until they can restart a chain of contaminations years later!

Read alsoLessons from Dr Belizaire, from Ebola to Covid-19

Last February, a cluster started in Gouéké, Guinea, 200 km from the epicenter of the epidemic.