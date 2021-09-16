the International Criminal Court will investigate the thousands of murders committed by the police

The latest official figures show at least 6,181 dead and more than 200,000 drug operations in the Asian archipelago, but human rights activists estimate that the actual number of killed is much higher.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday (September 15) authorized an investigation into the Philippine government’s drug war, marked by thousands of murders committed by law enforcement agencies that may constitute, according to the judges, crimes against the Philippines. humanity.

Founded in 2002 to try the worst atrocities committed in the world, the court, concluding that there is a “reasonable basis” allowing to speak of crimes against humanity, gave the green light to the opening of an investigation despite the withdrawal of Manila from the ICC in 2019, following the opening of a preliminary examination into this violence.

The ICC clarified that the “The so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign cannot be regarded as a legitimate law enforcement operation, and the killings cannot be regarded as legitimate, nor as mere excesses in the context of an operation elsewhere legitimate”.





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was elected in 2016 after an outrageous security campaign, promising to eradicate drug trafficking by killing tens of thousands of delinquents.

The latest official figures show at least 6,181 dead and over 200,000 drug operations in the Asian archipelago, but human rights activists believe the actual number killed is much higher.

ICC prosecutors estimate, in court documents, that between 12,000 and 30,000 people were killed. According to them, Manila did not deny that people died during police operations, but “Rather consistently maintained that these deaths were the result of agents acting in self-defense.”