the late publication of the implementing decree created

“No implementing decree, no law, therefore no vaccination obligation,” said Maître Ellen Bessis, of the Guadeloupe bar. The lawyer believed that caregivers were not required to be vaccinated. However, the decree did exist, but had not yet been published on the Senate website.

This Wednesday, September 15, 2021 is the day of application of the vaccination obligation, in France. Imposed by the law of August 6, it applies to health professionals, in the broad sense, namely to all staff in contact with vulnerable people, as part of the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

The application of the vaccination obligation

In principle, initially, the workers concerned can only exercise if they can justify the administration of at least one of the required doses, within the framework of the vaccination schedule in several doses and if they present the result of a non-contamination test.

The application of this law is relaxed, in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, territories which cannot do without health personnel, in the current period of high hospital tension, while the fourth wave is still raging.

Conversely, Saint-Barthélemy, where the decline of the virus is observed, must be aligned with the calendar of France.

Professionals who do not comply with this obligation will be penalized: they will be notified of the suspension of their activity and will no longer receive their salary.

However, at the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Guadeloupe, they are about 11% to have received at least one injection of vaccine, against Covid-19.

At the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS), less than 20% of firefighters trusted the vaccine.

Within the UTS-UGTG (Union of health workers, trade union section of the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe), we denounce the "outrageous pressure and intimidation"exerted on caregivers.





A legal vacuum?

A lawyer argues that the vaccine obligation has no legal basis.

According to Master Ellen Bessis, there is a gap, because “no implementing decree, no law … no vaccination obligation“!

The decree of August 7 does not correspond to this precise point mentioned above, according to the lawyer:

The decree of August 7 is essentially centered on the conditions for obtaining a certificate of vaccine contraindication. Maître Ellen Bessis, lawyer

The decree did exist

This Wednesday, September 15, in the evening, the newspaper Liberation reveals that the Senate website has been “updated late“; this is what would have misled many people.”The implementing decree imposing compulsory vaccination for caregivers was pending publication“.

A shame.

In the end, the title V bis of decree number 2021-1059 of August 7, now online, clearly refers to compulsory vaccination, concerning caregivers.