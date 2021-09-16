The leader of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara group killed by French troops, announces Macron

TERRORISM – Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS), was killed by the French army, announces Emmanuel Macron. The president hails a “new major success” in the war in the Sahel.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Emmanuel Macron himself on the night of Wednesday 15 to Thursday 16 September: the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS), Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, was killed by the French forces. “This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.“, declared the French president. The EIGS is considered to be the author of most of the attacks in the so-called “three borders“, straddling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. This area is the recurring target of attacks by two jihadist armed groups: the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS) and the Support Group for Islam and to Muslims (GSIM), affiliated with Al Qaeda.

All the info on French people killed in attack in Niger

The head (and founder in 2015) of EIGS “died as a result of a strike by the Barkhane force“, tweeted for her part the French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, also welcoming”a decisive blow against this terrorist group. Our fight continues“.

Six French aid workers killed on his orders in August 2020

The EIGS carried out particularly deadly attacks, targeting civilians and soldiers, in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. He had targeted American soldiers in a deadly attack in 2017. On August 9, 2020, in Niger, the head of the EIGS personally ordered the assassination of six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver. The death of Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui comes after the death in June and July of several high-ranking EIGS executives, eliminated by the French army as part of its strategy to target the leaders and executives of jihadist organizations . After more than eight years of significant engagement, Emmanuel Macron announced in June a reduction of the French military presence in the Sahel and the end of the anti-jihadist operation Barkhane in favor of a tightened device, refocused on counterterrorism operations. and support in combat for local armies, around an international alliance bringing together Europeans.

Read also The UN chief fears a scenario similar to Afghanistan in the Sahel

Barkhane in the Sahel: why is France saying stop?

“The Nation is thinking this evening of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane operations, of the bereaved families, of all of its wounded. Their sacrifice is not in vain. With our African, European and American partners, we will continue this fight“Emmanuel Macron added in another tweet.

