the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio is already taking a heavy toll!

PSG knows it, each appearance of its new magical trio will be dissected, not only in France, but in the whole of Europe. The trip to Bruges on Wednesday evening was thus of an exceptional nature since it was the great first of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé together, all holders at kick-off. And it is an understatement to say that the result was disappointing. If PSG were collectively abused by a valiant and exciting Belgian team, the attacking trio was also not at its best.

And the European press has noticed it, with varying degrees of criticism. Strangely, the Spanish press was not the most virulent. “The PSG trident does not start off on the right foot”, soberly notes the daily Sport. “Messi was not enough to win”, evokes for his part Mundo Deportivo. More a feeling of nostalgia than revenge. The pro-Madrid newspapers seem to them especially concerned by the exit on injury of Kylian Mbappé, even if Ace noted “The shortcomings of a team that did not defend with the trio formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé”.





The severity is escalating in Germany. Kicker delivered his vision of the match provided by the three stars of the Parisian attack. “Neymar has been on the ground several times and has hardly had any significant action. Mbappé had to be treated shortly before the break and hobbled on the pitch with pain in his left foot in the 51st minute. (…) Messi, who often stepped back and picked up very low balloons, sometimes remained discreet for several minutes, but then reappeared with flashes of inspiration ”. Italy, admiring the offensive power of this PSG, is still waiting to see this in action. “Trio of wonders” (Gazzetta dello Sport) after this failed match against Bruges.

But the most severe attacks came from England, and former striker Michael Owen, consultant for BT Sport, broadcaster of the Champions League across the Channel. “Even if we drool over them, on this PSG team with these strikers, they are each on their side phenomenal players. But the three together make the team weaker for me and I don’t really understand why Paris are cited as one of the favorites to win the Champions League. I think the English teams are far, far superior ”, he said. A strong opinion that foreshadows what awaits PSG throughout the season.