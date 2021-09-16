The minimum wage will increase by 34.89 euros gross on October 1

News See my news

It is an automatic increase. As of October 1, 2021, the minimum wage will be increased, due to a 2.2% increase in the price index, which serves as the basis for a possible evolution of the minimum growth wage, according to the latest figures of the consumer price index published by INSEE on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The official amount of this increase will thus be established at 1,589.47 euros gross, an increase of 34.89 euros, confirmed this Wednesday evening the Ministry of Labor, which specifies that this is “the largest increase since 2012”.

With this increase, ” the gross hourly minimum wage will drop from 10.25 euros to 10.48 euros when the gross monthly minimum wage, for a full-time person, will drop from 1,554.58 euros to 1,589.47 euros, ”explains the ministry.

In August 2021, consumer prices increased by 0.6% over one month and 1.9% over one yearhttps: //t.co/VswKzG1bgY – Insee (@InseeFr) September 15, 2021



In its report, INSEE confirms inflation of 1.9% in August over one year, which “results in particular from the rebound in the prices of manufactured products (+ 1.1% after −1.1%)”.

“The consumer price index excluding tobacco for households in the first quintile of the distribution of living standards (…) is up by 2.2%” compared to November 2020, the reference month during the last revaluation of the Minimum wage on January 1, also indicates INSEE in a press release.

Gold, this 2.2% increase paves the way for an increase in the minimum wage during the year, and not only on January 1, as provided for by the Labor Code, recalls the Service-public site.

If the consumer price index increases by at least 2% compared to the index observed when the last amount of the minimum wage was established, it is automatically increased in the same proportions. Public service

On January 1, the minimum wage had been increased by 0.99% to reach 1,554.58 euros gross per month, which corresponded to an increase of around fifteen euros. Or a gross hourly amount of 10.25 euros.

