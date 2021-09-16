The mixed salad served at the Met Gala dinner mocked on social networks

Actress and singer Keke Palmer posted on Instagram an image of her dish at the Met Gala dinner: a mixed salad, which made Internet users laugh.

Celebrities, top notch of fashion, extravagant haute-couture outfits … and an uninspiring dinner? The Met Gala, whose 2021 edition was held on Monday evening, is one of the most glamorous events of the year. According to several American media, an invitation costs between 30,000 and 50,000 dollars, while it costs between 275,000 and 500,000 dollars for a table. But according to Keke Palmer, the menu doesn’t follow suit.

The 28-year-old American actress and singer had fun with the food served at the Met Gala dinner. The young woman posted on Instagram a photo showing a mixed salad (half eaten), with seeds, mushrooms, tomatoes, corn and cucumber. “That’s the reason they don’t show you the food,” Keke Palmer commented, punctuating his post with a sticking out tongue emoji. “I’m kidding,” she added. Too late: the image has gone viral, and widely mocked on social networks.

An Instagram Story by Keke Palmer © Screenshot

“Not a precise representation”

For the first time since its creation, the Met Gala offered its guests a completely vegan meal. According to the Vogue American, with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour overseeing the event, the menu has been designed by ten new New York chefs.





One of them, Marcus Samuelsson, winner of Top Chef Masters in 2010, defended the controversial menu to TMZ. He assured this Wednesday that the photo of Keke Palmer, on which the entry appears, “was not an accurate representation” of the dish. The chef also assured that three courses had been served, and that everything was “more than good”.

Asked by PageSix, a spokesperson for Vogue said the teams were “absolutely delighted and grateful to have worked with Samuelsson”, despite the negative comments online. “The plant-based menu included recipes from 10 new New York chefs, to celebrate the return of the city’s restaurant industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic,” he added.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art gala, back after two and a half years of absence due to the pandemic, was marked by the appearances of Lil Nas X (and her three golden outfits), Rihanna or even Democrat MP Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez (AOC), which caused a sensation with its dress calling for “taxing the rich” (“Tax The Rich”, it could be read).