the new anti iPad tablet available for pre-order with 100 € reduction and free gifts

Xiaomi will offer its two new touchscreen tablet models in a few days Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro with the aim of competing with Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro, but at a much more affordable price.

Both models benefit from an 11 “WQHD + LCD screen with a definition of 2560 x 1600 px, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of 500 cd / m² for a contrast ratio of 1500: 1. also 4 very large speakers (16 x 20 mm) with Dolby ATMOS technology.

A 12.2g stylus accompanies tablets with the ability to charge it by simply placing it on top. They also incorporate an 8720 mAh battery offering an autonomy of 5 days of listening to music, 16 hours of videos or 10 hours of games. The tablet comes with a 22.5 W fast charger.

The tablets are comfortable for the eyes thanks to the integration of light sensors and its display which returns an image close to reality with True Display technology.

The two models display several differences, the Pro version is compatible with a 67 W fast charge and it is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC (860 for the basic version) accompanied by the Adreno 640 GPU. For the photo part, the normal version does not. has only a 13 MP sensor, while the Pro version offers either a 13 and 5 MP sensor duo for the WiFi version or a 50 MP and 5 MP duo for the 5G version.





The Goboo site, official Xiaomi reseller in Spain, therefore opens hostilities by offering a vast campaign of pre-order for the global launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5 on this dedicated page. From September 15 to 23, all you have to do is pay a deposit of 20 € to be able to reserve the tablet, then between 23 and 25 September you just have to pay the balance so that your tablet is immediately shipped to you, the delivery being free. from Spain in 3 to 5 days.

This pre-order phase allows you toget a reduction of 100 € on the two memory configurations of the Xiaomi Pad 5, also available in two colors (black or white):

But, the site does not stop there in the freebies:

a tablet case will be offered during the pre-order

a gift box will be offered for the first 100 orders

and finally the possibility of being offered the tablet by publishing its opinion

Recall that Goboo, official Xiaomi reseller in Spain, offers many advantages, such as 100% original products and in European version with 2 years warranty, shipment within 24 hours of payment, return possible during the first 14 days following the purchase, stocks located in Spain, free delivery, secure payment (JCB, Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay, PayPal). No risk therefore for the French consumer.