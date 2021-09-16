The new C3, the weapon of Citroën’s reconquest in emerging countries

Citroën changes its tune to relaunch internationally. The French car brand presented a new C3 exclusively dedicated to emerging countries, foremost among which is India.

A very small SUV?

The chevron brand has imagined a car of less than 4 meters (the European C3 measures 4.16 meters) that looks like an SUV. It is a question of conquering markets known for their agglomerations with saturated traffic, but which have a weakness for 4X4 silhouettes, and which have a purchasing power well below European standards, on which the current range. This new C3 is reminiscent of Renault’s Kwid, launched in 2016 in India and which also combines small size and an adventurer look. The car met with great success there, to the point of being marketed in Brazil and then in South Africa.

Tactical shift

For Citroën, it is a fundamental tactical shift that puts an end to the “core model strategy”, that is to say a tight catalog of eight global models, with local variations on the size of the wheelbase for example. , or the typology of the rear seats. With the new C3, Citroën started from scratch with extremely clear specifications: to conquer emerging countries. It is India which becomes Citroën’s laboratory to imagine and test this new range. Citroën has teams there to imagine the expectations in the field, in close collaboration with the teams at headquarters. Industrial and supply operations, as well as commercial actions, are also directly carried out on site.

A huge but underexploited market

The new C3 will also be marketed in Latin America, and Vincent Cobée, CEO of Citroën does not rule out going to Southeast Asia. But it is in India that Citroën wants to concentrate its efforts with the hope that this market finally takes off. The country, which has 1.5 billion inhabitants, remains desperately under-equipped with cars, and the new market is equivalent, in volume, to the French market and its 65 million inhabitants.

This strategy of a range dedicated to emerging countries will have a follow-up since Citroën has announced a program of three models whose size will be between 4 and 4.40 meters, the equivalent of the city car segment (C3, Clio, 208) and compact (C4, Mégane, 308).

Flatter a need for social recognition

For Vincent Cobée, it is not a question of being low cost in emerging countries. Especially since the brand has been marketing its C5 Aircross, its European compact SUV which has nothing of entry level, since the beginning of the year. Citroën has the ambition to bring a value proposition through a brand universe that speaks to mass customers. “We want to be identified as the brand of well-being, with a positive approach, which speaks of freedom of movement and modernity,” he told reporters. According to him, clients from emerging countries have “a need for identity and social recognition”. It is this search for social status that the new C3 wants to try to flatter. Vincent Cobée believes that this work on brand value makes it possible to sell the highest and best-equipped versions, where a low cost strategy consists of selling massively, including in the first finishes. Citroën also wants to innovate in the distribution method of its new C3 by being much more aggressive on the digital channel.





The decision to go to India was taken three years ago, even before the merger of PSA with the Fiat group was imagined. At the time, Citroën had been entrusted with India, Opel was to set up in Russia, and Peugeot in the United States. In February 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, Linda Jackson, who then headed Citroën, announced a target of 60,000 sales in the Indian market.

Doubling the share of sales outside Europe

This small SUV-like car should allow Citroën to relaunch itself while its sales outside Europe have continued to decline in recent years. In 2019, a pre-covid year, the chevron brand sold three quarters of its cars on the Old Continent. Worse, half was located within the hexagonal borders. Vincent Cobée has set himself the objective of rebalancing Citroën sales to go from 15% to 30% of its sales outside European borders.