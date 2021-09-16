The Nissan GT-R “vroum” always, on the networks!

Our last article about the Nissan GT-R was dated … April 14th. The one before, from October 2020 … It is an understatement to say that the interest of the press for this formidable supercar (we expect those who will comment that it is not one) is dulling with time.

It must be said that “Godzilla”, for close friends, is not a two-week-old rabbit, it has been a car out for … 13 years, in 2008! Suffice to say an eternity, in a world where a simple Clio is renewed every 6 or 7 years, maximum, and where Ferrari, McLaren or Porsche renew or release their models at the same rate as a croupier distributes the cards at the casino.

And yet … Yet it is not McLaren Senna, Ferrari Roma, or Porsche 911 that we talk about the most on the web. But well and truly from Godzilla!

The Zutobi drivers site, an American site, has drawn up a list of the models and brands of cars that are causing the most buzz on the net and on social networks. Their results are final.

The Nissan GT-R makes a continuous buzz and unleashes the networks

In one week, between July 30 and August 6, 2021, the Nissan GT-R was mentioned 11,771 times on Twitter, received 9 million hashtags on Instagram, and was the subject of 15,900 posts or shares by link on Reddit, an American community site.

This gives it a popularity score of 8.66 / 10.











Behind it, we find the Ford Mustang, traditional resident of this type of prize list. With 8,293 mentions on Twitter, 14 million hashtags on “Insta”, and 5,780 articles on Reddit, she gets 7.1 / 10.







In third place on the podium, an astonishing Honda Civic (8,627 mentions on Twitter, 7.7 million hashtags on Instagram and 12,700 Reddit articles) with 7.02 / 10. It is certainly worn by the Type R version …

For your complete information, the Porsche 911 is 7th, with 4.62 / 10, and no Ferrari model is in the top 25 !

In the ranking of brands, the top three are: Ford, BMW and Honda. Astonishing, isn’t it?

For more info, you can click on the survey link:

https://zutobi.com/us/driver-guides/car-talk

So we have not finished hearing about the most powerful production Nissan of all time, a supercar that has regularly amazed us here in our columns.

Ah well, the last article on this car on Caradisiac is now … September 16! Do they count that, Zutobi, in their study?