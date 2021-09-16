The Paris Bourse bounces in the wake of Wall Street

The Paris Bourse was up 0.60% Thursday, in the wake of the rebound of Wall Street the day before and ignoring the concerns weighing on the Chinese markets.

At 9:55 am, the flagship CAC 40 index took 40.16 points to 6,623.34 points. The day before, it had fallen by 1.04%.

European stock indices opened in the green, “despite a weak start in Asia,” notes Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets UK, who “given the current uncertainty” believes that “investors are struggling to find a catalyst to justify that stocks continue to rise “.

In China, the financial difficulties of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande and the batch of reforms and regulatory screwdrops initiated by the government towards certain economic sectors are weighing on the markets.

On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange closed higher as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.

“Wall Street confirms that the downward movements still do not have the capacity to gain momentum,” notes Tangi Le Liboux, strategist at Aurel BGC. “Liquidity remains abundant and the” tapering “(reduction of asset purchases by central banks) will not come into force for several months,” he adds.





In Europe, the car market, which had recovered in the spring, relapsed in July and August.

Vivendi continues his bulimia, Lagardère leaps

The media giant Vivendi, controlled by Vincent Bolloré, has announced that it intends to acquire the 18% stake of the Amber Capital fund in the Lagardère group. He also intends to file a proposed takeover bid to acquire the remainder of the group that owns Hachette and Europe 1.

The Lagardère share soared 20.47% to 23.48 euros the day after this announcement, while that of Vivendi lost 0.82% to 31.45 euros.

At the same time, the Vivendi subsidiary Prisma Media announced the acquisition of Télé Z, the second TV magazine in terms of copies sold in France.

Thales not worried

Thales (+ 1.15% to 82.82 euros) confirmed its financial objectives despite the breach by Australia of the contract for the supply by France of 12 submarines in which the defense electronics technician was involved.

As a result of a vast security partnership sealed between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, Canberra has announced that it is breaking the € 31 billion framework contract between Australia and the French Naval Group, including Thales. is a 35% shareholder.

Veolia is looking for funds

Veolia (+ 0.93% to 29.27 euros), the world leader in water and waste, announced the launch of a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros intended to finance part of the acquisition of Suez, its historic rival.

