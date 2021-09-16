the police confirm their decision not to open a criminal investigation

Scotland Yard on Wednesday confirmed its decision not to open a criminal investigation into a shocking interview granted in 1995 by Princess Diana to a BBC journalist, whose “deceptive” methods were denounced in an independent report.

London Police had previously announced in March that they would not open an investigation, but looked into the matter again after the publication in May of an independent report, written by the former court judge Supreme John Dyson.

After the publication of this report, “specialized investigators evaluated its content and carefully examined the law,” police said in a statement. But the investigators “did not identify any evidence of an activity constituting a criminal offense and thus will not initiate any follow-up”.

Broadcast on Panorama in 1995 before 23 million people, the interview had propelled the career of Martin Bashir, now 58 years old, and had the effect of a bomb.





The princess, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, pursued by paparazzi, had notably affirmed that there were “three people” in her marriage – in reference to the relationship that Charles had with Camilla Parker Bowles – and recognized maintain an affair herself.

She had also confided to suffer from bulimia. But the interviewer was accused of forging documents to obtain this interview.

In his report, John Dyson confirmed this version and cheated the BBC for its handling of the case.

After this interview, Martin Bashir continued his career in the United States before returning to the United Kingdom to work for the BBC, until his resignation.

Besides Lady Di, he also interviewed Michael Jackson for a documentary made in 2003 for ITV.

The now-deceased pop star complained to the British audiovisual regulator, accusing Martin Bashir of giving a distorted image of his behavior and conduct as a father.

In mid-May, the BBC announced the departure for health reasons of Martin Bashir, who had been in charge of religious coverage for the public broadcasting group since 2016.