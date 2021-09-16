the post-credits scene drove fans crazy

Three years after the release of the first Venom, played on screen by Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled in our dark rooms on October 20. However, a few lucky ones were able to discover the film during a preview in England, and the first reactions seem rather positive.

A post-credits scene that turned the Twitter news feed

Worn by director Andy Serkis, the originator of the trilogy The Planet of the Apes, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was rather well received by the fans. However, the short duration of the film – 90 minutes, which makes it the shortest film ever developed by Marvel – had caused a reaction.

As a reminder of the scenario, Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes place more than a year after the events of the first installment, where reporter Eddie Brock tries to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, with the latter gaining momentum. Brock attempts to revive his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the Carnage symbiote and escapes from prison after a failed execution.

But the real hype doesn’t come from the movie itself, but from a mysterious post-credits scene, which put the fanbase in pls. Here are some of those reactions.

#Venom Let There Be Carnage is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance (Venom u2764 ufe0fEddie), and horror. It wastes no time in getting down to business and not relent. Hardy is on fire and Harrelson IS Carnage. u26a0 ufe0fDO NOT MISS THE CREDITS!

I'm not gonna be one of those assheads that spoils #VenomLetThereBeCarnage especially the POST CREDIT SCENE thats people are ruining for folks cause it's Soo epic. So just hold tight guys. OCTOBER 1st will be here. @SonyPictures has an embargo up till Sept 30th So no video 🙁

Brother, the post-credits scene of Venom let there be carnage is ……. WHAT THE FUCKKKKKKK. I AM SO DETERMINED, I AM SHOCKED, EVERYTHING COMES SO PERFECTLY. Honestly, I could cry, it’s so perfect. I’m excited for the sequel to Venom.

Just saw 'Venom Let There Be Carnage' Tom Hardy came on stage before the film to remind us to keep our lips sealed about the post credits scene. BUT THAT POST CREDITS SCENE

Towards integration into the MCU?

Obviously, speculations are raining from all sides following this scene which made the web mad. Ever since Andy Serkis alluded to a face-to-face between Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, many talk about a possible integration into the MCU.

The Venom post-gen scene has reportedly leaked.

Alala Sony ….. pic.twitter.com/5TNMrFSyRa September 15, 2021

So, Venom is officially entering the MCU! I can’t wait to see this in the next ud83d ude0d movies #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/uHCLvTiwX7 September 15, 2021

I am announcing post credit scene Venom will have a connection with Peter or SpiderMan. September 15, 2021

So I heard the venom 2 post credit scene leaked pic.twitter.com/CCgqRJHOSN September 15, 2021

So I heard the Venom 2 post-credit scene leaked

If the #Venom 2 post credit scene leak is real and that Tom Hardy’s Venom teleports to the main MCU universe from another universe, Then they better make him come from The Andrew Garfield SpiderMan Universe and give Andrew another chance to become Spiderman in a spinoff series. pic.twitter.com/fX5AoLnjoo September 15, 2021

If the Venom 2 post-credit scene leak is real, and Tom Hardy’s Venom teleports to the MCU from another universe, then they better bring in Andrew’s SpiderMan and give him another chance. to become Spiderman in a spin-off series

Kevin Feige when he finds out the Venom 2 post credit scene got leaked: pic.twitter.com/Zif1OETvek September 15, 2021

Kevin Feige when he finds out that the Venom 2 post-credit scene has been spoiled.

A possible integration into the MCU which infuriates more than one, especially because of Sony’s rights to the Venom license. Anyway, we will have to wait until next October 20 to get to the bottom of it.