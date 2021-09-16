the price of cards explodes because of speculators

Pokémon cards, invented in Japan 25 years ago and still loved by children, are seeing their price explode following a shortage caused by speculators. The rarest pieces are snapped up for several hundred thousand euros.

For 25 years, French children have been crazy about Pokémon cards. They exchange them in the playgrounds. Some fans go further, by collecting cards but also all products derived from the Japanese license. Laëtitia Mâmotto, 41, owns nearly 50,000 cards, probably the largest collection in France. The value of his collection would exceed 100,000 euros.

In recent months, the price of Pokémon cards has exploded. The rarest sell for several hundred thousand euros. Some collectors even speculate, buying cards as one would invest in the stock market. This new passion has taken hold of the stores, which are regularly out of stock. The manager of a toy store has reorganized so that adult speculators do not buy all of his inventory. Pokémon cards are even auctioned off among works of art in the famous Drouot district of Paris.