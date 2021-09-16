More

    the price of cards explodes because of speculators

    Technology


    Posted

    Video length: 4 min.

    Pokémon: the price of cards explodes because of speculators
    FRANCE 3

    Article written by

    A.Jacquet, V. Piffeteau, S. Ripaud – France 3

    France Televisions

    Pokémon cards, invented in Japan 25 years ago and still loved by children, are seeing their price explode following a shortage caused by speculators. The rarest pieces are snapped up for several hundred thousand euros.

    For 25 years, French children have been crazy about Pokémon cards. They exchange them in the playgrounds. Some fans go further, by collecting cards but also all products derived from the Japanese license. Laëtitia Mâmotto, 41, owns nearly 50,000 cards, probably the largest collection in France. The value of his collection would exceed 100,000 euros.

    In recent months, the price of Pokémon cards has exploded. The rarest sell for several hundred thousand euros. Some collectors even speculate, buying cards as one would invest in the stock market. This new passion has taken hold of the stores, which are regularly out of stock. The manager of a toy store has reorganized so that adult speculators do not buy all of his inventory. Pokémon cards are even auctioned off among works of art in the famous Drouot district of Paris.


    Team of the week

    • Editor-in-chief

      Hugo Plagnard

    • Deputy Editor-in-Chief

      Luc Lacroix, Charles-Henry Carlier

    • Publishing manager

    • Joker

    The weekend team

    • Editor-in-chief

      Catherine Raymond

    • Deputy Editor-in-Chief

      Jérôme Dorville, Daniel Ielli

    • Publishing manager

    • Joker

    see all the news

    Newsletter

    all the news in video

    Receive most of our news with our newsletter

    Newsletter subscription

    France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.

    articles On the same topic

    related subjects

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBruges-PSG – Michael Owen is not tender with the “MNM”: “The trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappé weakens the PSG”
    Next articlethis fan breaks an improbable record and receives the best of gifts from Alexandre Astier

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC