The Princes and Princesses of Love 5: Dylan Thiry fired from the shoot, we know the name of his replacement

A former candidate of the Marseillais for the casting of the Princes and Princesses of Love 5 as a contender? We have the info. Filming has officially started in Saint-Tropez and a lot is already happening. According to Instagram account information @shayaratv, Dylan Thiry, who was on the show as Prince, was reportedly fired for his behavior with his suitors. But suddenly, if the reality TV candidate, whom viewers could see in La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6 on TFX, is no longer there, he will have to be found a replacement. And that’s good, since we already have a name!





Dylan has reportedly been replaced by Tristan – Credit (s): Instagram @shayaratv

Always after @shayaratv, it would be Tristan, which is playing for Marseille vs the rest of World 6 on W9, which should make its arrival. The young man, who has had a few stories with Inès and Océane El Himer in his previous adventures, will he manage to find love? We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out. Otherwise, we also learned that Illan recently clashed with a new Princess in The Princes and Princesses of Love 5. With all this, viewers are already eager to discover the first images on television in a few weeks.