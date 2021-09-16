The Raromata’i against Tong Sang

Tahiti, September 15, 2021 – The president of the Hava’i community of communes and president of the Syndicate for the promotion of communes, Cyril Tetuanui, reacted strongly on Wednesday on behalf of the elected members of the Raromata’i to condemn the statements of the mayor of Bora Bora and president of the assembly, Gaston Tong Sang, questioning the health measures taken by the state and its own majority.

It is a politically very strong reaction to the Raromata’i and in the Tapura majority. On Wednesday, the president of the community of Hava’i communes of the Leeward Islands, Cyril Tetuanui, signed a press release strongly condemning the recent statements by the mayor of Bora Bora and president of the assembly, Gaston Tong Sang, questioning vaccination and health restrictions in an interview with Radio Bora Bora last week. A reaction from a heavyweight from Tapura, president of the Union for the Promotion of Communes and husband of Senator Lana Tetuanui, on behalf of the entire community of communes comprising the elected representatives of Raiatea, Huahine, Taha’a and Maupiti .

“Vive emotion”

Doing part of its own “disappointment”, Cyril Tetuanui thus affirms that it is with a “Lively emotion” that the members of the commune community have “we acknowledged” comments from the mayor of Bora Bora. If he emphasizes that Gaston Tong Sang “Publicly affirms not to adhere” to the crisis management measures taken by the High Commissioner and the President of the Country, he considers for his part that the said measures were on the contrary “Adapted”. On the vaccination component, referring to the assumed position of Gaston Tong Sang on his unvaccinated status, the press release affirms “To oppose an implacable datum” at the question “What is the point of being vaccinated” : “More than 90% of patients in intensive care in hospitals in French Polynesia are not vaccinated.”

Thus, Cyril Tetuanui calls for “Collective responsibility, which echoes a demand for solidarity” and that “Obviously requires getting vaccinated”. Before asserting that “Politicians must not procrastinate in this regard as their duty to set an example.” The councilor highlights the “confidence” citizens towards their tāvana and affirms that “Our example and our encouragement can convince tomorrow citizens who are feverish today”. Conversely, he questions the political cacophony aroused by Gaston Tong Sang’s message: “How decently can we ask the population to trust us and go and get vaccinated if we ourselves are reluctant?”

“Flawless mobilization”

On the travel restrictions between Tahiti and the Leeward Islands, also questioned by Gaston Tong Sang, the president of Hava’i affirms that he does not “It was not a question of undermining the economy of the Raromata’i, but of slowing down the volume of travel so as to curb a surge in contaminations”. Cyril Tetuanui explains that for a year and a half the consequences of the pandemic have been subjecting elected officials and authorities of the State and the Country to “Dilemmas that we must face within the framework of public consultations, responsible and courageous arbitrations”.

The letter concludes that citizens expect their “Decision makers” from “Strong measures appropriate to the gravity of the situation”, “A flawless mobilization and audible speeches”. Speeches to which “The recent interview with the mayor of Bora Bora unfortunately does not help”. Atmosphere.

