The seven graces to receive from the seven sorrows of Notre-Dame

The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, September 15, invites us to meditate on the seven pains of the Virgin and the fruits that we can draw from each of them.

The day after the feast of the glorious Cross, the Church celebrates the compassion of Mary at the foot of the cross: Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows. Mary not only suffered with her crucified son, but throughout her life she united with him in the sorrow of men for their redemption. The “seven pains” refer to seven particular events, recorded in the Gospels, which made the mother of Jesus suffer.

1- Simeon’s prophecy: courage

On the day of Jesus’ presentation at the temple in Jerusalem, the old man who received him in his arms prophesied to his mother: “Look! this child is to bring the fall and the raising of many in Israel; it must be a sign in the face of contradiction – and you yourself, a sword will pierce your soul! By this first pain, the Christian asks God for the strength to look reality in the face without losing courage and to maintain peace of soul in critical moments.

2- The flight into Egypt: Heaven’s desire

Mary and Joseph are forced into exile in haste to escape the killers of Herod who are looking for the Child. The fruit to ask the Spirit, through this second pain, is to understand that we do not have a permanent home here below and that our final homeland is in heaven (Phil 3,20).

3- The loss of Jesus in the Temple: consolation

Jesus remained in Jerusalem on the feast of Easter, while his parents returned to Nazareth. Noticing his absence in the pilgrims’ caravanserai, they begin to look for him with mortal anguish. The grace linked to this third pain consists in the comfort of asking Mary when our soul is sorry for no longer feeling the presence of Jesus in her. The Virgin teaches us then that the night of faith is not the loss of grace.

4- The meeting of Jesus on the road to Calvary: patience in trials

The fruit of this pain is patience in trials, as well as the full understanding of our cooperation in the Redemption of the world when we carry our crosses, large or small, heroic or duller, in union with Jesus.

5- The death of Jesus: renouncing sin

On Calvary, Mary is spiritually nailed to the cross with Jesus. By contemplating it in this state, the believer is called to examine himself in order to renounce the sin which led to this paradoxical result: the two most loving beings who ever appeared on earth were also those who suffered the most from the hand of men! And from this pitiful effect, no one can declare himself quits.

6- The lance and the descent from the cross: entry into the heart of Jesus

Jesus is dead. It is therefore his mother who receives the lance of the soldier who opens the heart of his Son. The pain is for her. Then, she collects the inert body of her tortured Son. Through this pain, the grace to ask the Virgin is to be able to enter the Heart of Jesus that the lance has opened, but also the resolution to no longer make her suffer through our sins, causes of the death of the One she loves. more than herself. In this regard, it will be remembered with profit that the Father does not refuse any prayer formulated by the mother of his Son in the name of the pains she endured during the Passion.

7- The burial of Jesus: the strength to forgive

Jesus was all of Mary’s life. She loses it. The grace to be asked for by this ultimate pain is to leave the false lights of the world to be hidden with Christ in God. Accompanied by Jean, Marie returns home. There, everything speaks to him of Jesus. However, she has not given up on loving men. In the seventh pain, the believer draws faith in the forgiveness of his sins from God, but also the strength to forgive in his turn as the Son and the Mother forgave the executioners of Golgotha, the strength to return good for the evil. And finally the certainty that the Virgin invites him henceforth to confide in her to lead him to her Son, as Saint John received her for his mother and confidante at Calvary.