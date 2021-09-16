the situation is improving, Macron plans to “lift the pass” in places

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 09/16/2021 at 1:19 p.m.

Updated on 09/16/2021 at 1:59 p.m.

Emmanuel Macron welcomed the “results” of the sanitary pass on Thursday and considered lifting “certain constraints as soon as sanitary conditions allow”, including that of the pass in places.

The health pass, which has favored vaccination, is “a management tool that has made it possible to avoid closure and it is proportionate” and “we will keep it in the pocket to avoid closure everywhere, which is the worst thing of things” , defended the President of the Republic during the Meetings of the Union of local businesses (U2P).

“As soon as the sanitary conditions allow it and, in my opinion, when I see the figures, it will not come so late”, we will be able to “allow ourselves in the territories where the virus circulates less quickly to lift certain constraints and to relive normally ”, rejoiced the Head of State. Claiming his “pragmatism”, he said he was ready to “lift the pass, in the places where it is put, where the virus hardly circulates”.





For his part, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had indicated in the morning that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in France had “considerably improved” and that if “this dynamic” continued, “we we can start to consider easing certain measures ”.

Too early to lighten the measures

However, “we are not yet in a situation which makes it possible to reduce” the “epidemic control measures”, of which the health pass is part. “It would be a little too soon,” said Véran.

In addition, the Minister of Health deemed the start of the school year “successful at this stage in terms of health”, even if “there are closings of classes”. “If we were to have a negative impact of back to school on the epidemic, we would know in the present days, the days to come,” he said. “It is too early to be optimistic, we will know more by next week.”

On Monday, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, had indicated that “just over 3,000” classes were closed in France because of the Covid-19 epidemic, a figure which barely represents 0 , 5% of the 540,000 classes in the country but is growing exponentially.