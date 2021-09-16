The SRFC line-up against Tottenham has fallen

It’s the big day for the Rennais Stadium ! The Bretons receive this evening the Spurs of Tottenham at Roazhon Park. After a disappointing start to the season, the Bruno Genesio will have to raise his level of play tonight to hope to obtain a result against the London formation. Here is the composition of the Rouge et Noir, with in particular a surprise in attack and the announced return of two executives.

Stade Rennais: Martin Terrier finally out!

Bruno Genesio, accompanied by the right side Hamari Traoré, had given a glimpse of his eleven holder against Tottenham, yesterday afternoon at a press conference. The former OL coach announced the return to the workforce of several important players such as the Norwegian side Birger meling, author of a promising start to the season, and Senegalese goalkeeper Alfred Gomis. If the first suffered from a slight injury, the second returns from a mandatory quarantine after the international break.

The Rennes coach hinted at a possible tenure for Romain Salin yesterday against journalists. “It is a one-off reflection in relation to an improbable situation. It has been ten days since Alfred Gomis has trained with the team. Since his return from selection, he has been in isolation and has been in isolation. train alone.“Nevertheless, as the advance The team, the coach of the SRFC should give the keys to the cages to Gomis this evening.

Another unknown yesterday, the appearance of Martin terrier in the eleven of Rennes. Affected against Reims, the striker should not appear in the group this evening, and will give way to Serhou Guirassy.





Composition of Stade Rennais:

Guardian : A. Gomis

Defense : B. Meling, N. Aguerd, L. Badé, H. Traoré

Environment : B. Santamaria, F. Tait, B. Bourigeaud

Attack : G. Laborde, S. Guirassy, ​​K. Sulemana

Forget the failure against Reims

“This is the opportunity to show that this weekend’s non-match was an accident, to show that we are capable of reaching this level.“, announced Genesio yesterday afternoon. Beaten this weekend by the Stade de Reims (0-2), the SRFC is still struggling to find a balance of play, despite a good transfer window operated by Florian Maurice this summer. The coach of the Rouge et Noir notably underlined the aspects of the game that his players will have to settle this Thursday evening against the formation of Nuno santo. “I’m here to bring my experience in the European Cup to the group, we have to improve our game in terms of concentration, physics and technique.”

Rennes-Tottenham, it’s tonight at 6:45 p.m. on RMC Sport 2.