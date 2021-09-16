The top US official contacted China to reassure Trump

Mark Milley, the former chief of staff of the US military, has twice contacted his Chinese counterpart to assure him that Donald Trump will not hit China, fearing that the behavior of the US president has scared in the midst of a trade war.

Faced with Donald Trump’s instability, Mark Milley found a solution: reassure China. In October and January, the then chief of staff of the US Army contacted his Chinese counterpart Li Zuocheng. “General Li, I want to assure you that the US government is stable and everything is going to be fine. We are not going to attack you or carry out an operation against you, ”he told him, according to shocking revelations from the forthcoming book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, unveiled by the“ Washington Post ”.

The two contacts between Mark Milley and Li Zuocheng took place at key periods in the end of the Trump presidency: a few days before the presidential election and then two days after the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president, white-hot by weeks of baseless accusations of electoral fraud made by Donald Trump himself. “We are 100% stable,” assured Mark Milley, questioned on the events of the Capitol by his counterpart. “Everything is fine. But democracy can sometimes be messy. ”





At the same time, the US president’s tone towards China was as belligerent as ever, after months of an erupted trade war between the two countries, and Chinese intelligence had gathered information leading them to believe that a US military intervention was necessary. in preparation for.

Fears of a nuclear strike

Also according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Mark Milley’s concern went beyond a bad loser attitude: the chief of staff reportedly told Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi his concern about cognitive abilities of the outgoing president. He would have thus reviewed the protocol to be initiated to launch a nuclear strike, fearing that it was only in the hands of Donald Trump whom he found unstable. A conversation the content of which had been revealed by Nancy Pelosi on the same day, January 8: “I spoke with the American Chief of Staff to discuss the precautions available to prevent an unstable president from launching military hostilities or access launch codes and order a nuclear strike. The situation with this unbalanced president could not be more dangerous, ”she said.