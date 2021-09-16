the typical team of the 1st day

What follows after this advertisement

The first day of the Champions League ended last night with a great evening of football. The matches between Manchester City and RB Leipzig, and Liverpool against AC Milan can attest to this. Now is the time to take stock of these confrontations by organizing our typical team for these first meetings. Impeccable in goal last night, Thibaut Courtois simply kept Real Madrid in the game, repeatedly defeating Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez. Highlight of the show, the Casa Blanca won on the wire 1-0, after being dominated the whole meeting.

In this 4-4-2 diamond that we have organized, we find a central hinge made up of Dayot Upamecano and Milan Skriniar. In the defense of Bayern Munich, the French shone against Barça, leaving no crumbs for Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong. The Slovak of Inter also made a very clean copy, dominating Benzema in particular. On the sides of this defense, Alexander-Arnold takes place on the right. Unstoppable in his lane against AC Milan, he was able to bring danger on set pieces and forced Tomori to score against his camp on the opener. On the left, we have chosen Cristiano. The Sheriff Tiraspol player made two great assists for his teammates, Shakhtar 2-0 winners.





The English and the French in the spotlight

In the middle of the field, another Frenchman has made a place for himself. This is Christopher Nkunku, author of an incredible hat-trick on Manchester City. This feat was unfortunately not enough to beat the English, who ultimately won 6-3. In low point, it is Jordan Henderson who takes place. The captain of the Reds scored a very nice goal, giving the victory to his team 3-2. Another Englishman completes this trio with the presence of Jude Belligham. The BvB player shone with a goal and an assist against Besiktas for a 2-1 victory in Turkey.

Despite the rant of Pep Guardiola against him, it is Jack Grealish who holds in our eleven in position of number 10. Decisive passer for Aké, then author of a very nice goal during the festival of his against Leipzig, he is rewarded. Finally, the attacking duo consists of Robert Lewandowski, double scorer with Bayern against Barça, and Sébastien Haller. For his first Champions League game of his career, Ajax center-forward scored a resounding quadruple.