“The United States remains an ally of France, but we must not harbor illusions on everyone’s agendas”

Australia broke, Wednesday, September 15, the “contract of the century” providing for the purchase of twelve submarines from France, for the benefit of American and British technologies. At the same time, the United States announced a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific zone. France sees this contract of some 90 billion Australian dollars (56 billion euros, but only 8 billion for the French part) escaping its naval industry.

The ministries of defense and foreign affairs immediately deplored, in a press release, a “Regrettable decision” and “Contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation which prevailed between France and Australia”. Thursday morning, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, denounced on Franceinfo a “Blow in the back”. Her army counterpart, Florence Parly, also felt that this breach of contract was “Serious” and constituted “Very bad news for the respect of the given word”.





What do we know about the negotiations that led to the termination of this contract? What consequences can be expected from this for the diplomatic relationship between France and the United States? Piotr smolar, the correspondent of World in Washington, and Elise Vincent, specialist in defense issues, answer your questions in a chat.

To read on Le Monde. Fr :