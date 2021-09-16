the White House offers Nicki Minaj to speak to a doctor

The rapper’s anti-ax positions are becoming more and more problematic. To the point that even the American presidency seeks to make the star listen to reason with the 22 million followers on Twitter.

The White House offered to organize a telephone exchange between one of its doctors and Nicki Minaj after the rapper claimed the Covid vaccine had rendered a loved one helpless, US media reported.

Nicki Minaj said Wednesday she was invited to the White House, an invitation she said she accepted. But an official of the American presidency explained to several American media that she had in fact been offered a telephone exchange for educational purposes.

"As we have done with others, we offered a telephone conversation to Nicki Minaj with one of our doctors to answer his questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.», Declared this official quoted in various media.





22.6 million followers on Twitter

The rapper had triggered a media storm on Monday by explaining that she avoided going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) gala because of the obligation to be vaccinated to participate, saying that she was waiting for her part of “have done enough research“.

She told her 22.6 million Twitter followers the story of her cousin in Trinidad who refused to be vaccinated claiming that after being vaccinated a friend of hers became impotent and his testicles had swollen.

These claims were rejected by British and American health officials as well as Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who regretted at a press conference “All the time wasted checking these false statements”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson found himself on Tuesday talking about Nicki Minaj’s claims instead of explaining his anti-Covid plans to the press as planned and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty denounced the “Myths” surrounding vaccination against Covid-19.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid called on celebrities on Wednesday morning to be careful what they say.