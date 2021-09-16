This bluffing optical illusion that surfs on a dangerous TikTok challenge

A work much less dangerous than its inspiration. Shortly after the peak of popularity of a challenge on TikTok called “Milk Crate Challenge” (“Caisses de lait challenge”, in French), an artist allowed Americans to have fun in a safe way.

The trend on TikTok was to walk up stairs made of milk crates. If the whole thing may seem relatively innocuous, carrying out this challenge can prove to be dangerous, and many injuries have been recorded. In the United States, several doctors have also begged Internet users to stop.

But in Maple Grove, Minnesota, everything is more secure. A feat made possible by artist Naomi Haverland. She drew on a road, using chalk, a stack of colorful boxes of stunning realism. In a video posted on social networks, we can see many passers-by having fun “climbing” on it to make believe in their success.





A fun way to hijack a very dangerous challenge that ran on TikTok for several days. The platform has also had no choice but to delete the hashtags used by Internet users to find the videos in question. One way to make the practice less visible to everyone.