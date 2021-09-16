this exit from Longoria which will not please the supporters

Zapping Goal! Football club

Like the president of ASSE, Bernard Caiazzo, a few weeks ago, Pablo Longoria was auditioned by the National Assembly on Wednesday following the Mediapro fiasco. And, alas, like Caiazzo again, the OM boss made remarks that were difficult to hear for Marseille fans, which show that their visions of the future of football are opposed.

“We are experiencing a media evolution, the way we consume football is changing, is transforming. Football must adapt to this transformation. We are at a pivotal moment and manage to adapt to this new reality. In a game, I think there are only 3 or 4 minutes really interesting, you have to be able to offer those minutes to distant consumers. Football does not have a lot of introduction and the way to transmit it, you have to be inspired by what is done in America. “

“It is the society of immediacy”

“Sport, and football in particular, must adapt to this transformation, to the transition from traditional television to OTT. There are always the supporters, the loyalists of a club, but there are also the consumers of three minutes. It is the society of immediacy. They want highlights, goals… Tomorrow we will play a Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow. I consider that the people who will watch this match are supporters of Moscow or supporters of OM. Someone else who wants to watch the Europa League tomorrow is going to look at the multiplex to see all the goals. “Yes, that sounds a lot like what Florentino Pérez and Andre Agnelli said to sell their Super League project…





