this fan breaks an improbable record and receives the best of gifts from Alexandre Astier

After announcing that he was planning to see the film Kaamelott – First Stream more than 200 times, and thus beat the world record, this fan named Arnaud Klein, kept his promise to the detriment of his health. And to reward him, he was entitled to a hell of a gift.

New record

At the exit of Kaamelott – First Stream at the cinema on July 21, an early fan created the buzz by announcing thathe would see the film more than 200 times, and thus beat the viewing record (until then held by an American for Avengers: Endgame, 191 times). How? ‘Or’ What ? With four sessions per day for seven weeks and two days. And as a motivation, it’s Alexandre Astier in person who announced his intention to go see the film with him once the bet has been met.

Over the weeks, discreet but ambitious, Arnaud Klein continues to perform, lurking in the shadows. Until August 30, when the Rémois is invited on the set of Quotidien alongside Alexandre Astier. We then learn that the viewing counter is stuck at 162.

September 14, Klein resurfaces, with this news: record broken, with more than 200 views, bringing it in, just like Kaamelott, in the Guinness World Records.

The King’s Gift

But the consecration comes the next day. King Arthur keeps his promise as he appears on Twitter with Arnaud Klein in front of the cinema. The latter wanted to immortalize the moment in a tweet with this message: “World record, Session ??? / 203 This will not be approved … I wanted to make the most of it … Because our KING HAS KEEPING HIS PROMISE !!!!!!!!! “.





World record

Session ??? / 203

This will not be approved … I wanted to take full advantage …

Because our KING HAS KEEPING HIS PROMISE !!!!!!!!!@AAstierOff @operaims pic.twitter.com/coJ7L1tfQ8 September 15, 2021

This promise dated from the end of July. The two men communicated by posts on Twitter while the young Reims was in full challenge. Here is the exchange.

But did you like it, at least? July 23, 2021

Good.

So it passes. I will come and do one with you in the summer to support you in the operation. July 23, 2021

water retention and large fanbase

A record that was not easy. During an interview with France 3, Arnaud Klein says he had to coping with weight loss, fluid retention, and that your internal clock has been turned upside down. Also, boredom set in from the 80th session …

A test strongly supported by fans of Astier, who have repeatedly shown their support for the new record holder, participating for example in a kitty launched for Guinness Book entry fees. This is a community, a real one.