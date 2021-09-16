this funny request from Cindy to the production after her elimination

The adventurer of Koh-Lanta All-Stars from TF1 wanted to organize a nice surprise for her husband Thomas. And the production of the survival game helped the candidate achieve her goals …
Just eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, a season with an extraordinary cast in which “she was really on the margins,” Cindy Poumeyrol was able to quickly recover from her disappointment when she learned that she was expecting a happy event with Thomas, his companion. Information delivered to his fans on social networks a few months ago. Since then, the pregnancy is going very well, told us the adventurer who also recently revealed the sex of her future baby. Everything seems to be going for the best for the couple of lovers, very accomplices.
Cindy’s pretty surprise to Thomas
So much so that Cindy regularly puts up punches or surprises for Thomas. Like that day when the young mother made her companion believe that they were expecting … twins! Another surprise, that of its rapid elimination of Koh Lanta, hidden from her husband. “After my elimination, I asked the production not to warn my relatives. I took the plane back to France the next day and I went to my sister’s house to surprise Thomas who absolutely did not expect to see me. ‘Thomas, I need you to come by to help me assemble a piece of furniture …’ And here’s the surprise!“Cindy wrote in a story on Instagram on Wednesday.
A little sister in January for Alba!
A happy reunion filmed and shared on social networks to the delight of fans of the adventurer. Cindy will have known a second moment of joy fifteen days later with “a positive pregnancy test. Alba will therefore have a loving little sister in January for our greatest happiness. #Lavieisbienfaite #LaVieEstBelle“
All the secrets on Koh-Lanta …
On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Koh Lanta, TV-Leisure offers you an immersion behind the scenes of the adventure game. And this in three parts: the first long-format already reveals all the secrets of the events.