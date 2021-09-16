“This is the last of my worries”

After receiving unscrupulous messages about her physique, Laure, revealed in season 5 of Married at first sight, has reframed Internet users who spend their time criticizing on social networks.
After falling in love in front of the cameras in season 5 of Married at first sight on M6, Laure and Matthieu continued to share their new life with their fans on social networks. Since the birth of their first child, a little girl named Lya, last August, Laure has revealed almost every day the joys and difficulties of her daily life as a mother on Instagram. A few weeks after giving birth, for example, she confided her doubts about her new role as a mother. But this media exposure unfortunately made her the target of harsh criticism and comments.
Laure criticized for her physique
This Wednesday, September 15, after receiving unscrupulous private messages about her physique, Laure decided to dot the i’s in her Instagram stories. “I received little thoughts from some of you regarding the condition of my eyebrows “ explained the young woman, revealing several messages telling her that he “absolutely must do something” for her eyebrows, “too thick and badly made”. These anonymous subscribers urge him to go to the beautician to fix it. The former candidate of Married at first sight then firmly brushed aside these criticisms: “Yes, they are trash … Yes, clearly, it’s the jungle. I let them live their lives. I should do something but I have other things to think about … this is the least of my worries“. Before concluding : “Leave my eyebrows alone! There are more important and more serious, right?” Because with an infant less than a month old, the young mother has other priorities than taking care of her.
“There will always be something to say!”
She then took the opportunity to focus on all the anonymous reviews on social networks. “It still makes me laugh because on Instagram, on one side you have those who will criticize in fashion ‘You are too fake! You’ve done this and that ‘. And then in the end, when you’re a little natural, you also have thoughts, limit you should do things again“ noted Matthew’s companion. Adding: “There will always be something to say anyway! ‘You are too much this, you are too much that, you should do this, but not like that …’” The young mother therefore decided not to pay attention to bad tongues: “Don’t waste your time seeing the negative, focus on the positive, no need to pollute your mind with those who are not happy and spend their time criticizing”. What counts above all is her own happiness, and precisely, she is very happy. “The goal is not to please others but yourself. Either way, it will never suit everyone. Me, I am good as I am. I have a little girl I have to take care of, a top husband “ she thus concluded.