three reasons why Armin Laschet still wants to believe it

With the approach of the German legislative elections of September 26, The world keeps the campaign log. A daily update, with events, images, polls, clips, slogans, figures and keywords that allow you to follow and experience this electoral competition at the end of which Angela Merkel will leave power, after sixteen years in the chancellery.

Election poster by conservative candidate Armin Laschet (foreground), in Berlin, September 14, 2021. CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS

Although all the institutes give the Social Democratic Party (SPD) at the head of the voting intentions, Armin Laschet still wants to believe it: “I think we will win”, declared the candidate of the CDU-CSU, Wednesday, September 15, from Stuttgart. “We have all our chances of arriving first”, he had already assured, Monday, in Berlin.





Obviously, one will object, he cannot say the contrary. It’s true. However, this optimism is not entirely unfounded. Here’s why :

1) Polls stabilize

Between the end of July and the beginning of September, the poll movements were particularly brutal: during this period, the CDU-CSU fell by around 10 points in voting intentions (from 30% to 20%), while that the SPD has won practically as much (from 15% to 25%).

For a week, the curves have flattened: the SPD is no longer progressing and the CDU-CSU has stopped falling. Tuesday, it was even given up in the barometer of the Forsa Institute, which had not happened since the end of June. In the poll, the CDU-CSU is credited with 21% of the vote (+ 2 points compared to the previous week) and the SPD with 25% (no change).

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also German elections, D – 13: tense duel between Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz

The next few days will tell whether or not these numbers mark the start of a comeback. In any case, they give some hope to the Conservative officials.

Like Markus Söder (CSU) who on Tuesday told the Bavarian daily Augsburger Allgemeine : “We are starting to see the first signs of a trend reversal. (…) I consider that anything is possible. We can still catch up with the SPD. The game is much closer than many people think right now. “

2) The undecided have never been so numerous

Compared to previous polls, voters who are already sure of their choice are fewer this year: 60%, according to a poll conducted on 1er to September 7 and published Tuesday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. At the same distance from the poll, they were 65% in 2017 and 76% in 2013.

You have 48.7% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.