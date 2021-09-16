to reward its employees, a supermarket closes its doors and organizes a party

The boss of a supermarket E.Leclerc closed his store to offer a festive afternoon to his employees as a reward for work during the health crisis.

Your boss who asks you to stop working, to party with your colleagues? This is what the director of the E.Leclerc d’Auxerre supermarket proposed last Wednesday, reports France Blue Auxerre. The store, but also the two drives and the cultural space, lowered the curtain from 2 p.m. so that all employees could party together in the afternoon… at the boss’s expense.

One way to reward the 180 employees of the Auxerre supermarket after months of health crisis. Jérôme Chaufournais, at the head of the store, explains in fact that he wanted to offer a “break” to his employees severely affected by the pandemic.





“Many teams have gone on missions that are totally unusual for them. Some teams in the cultural space have, for example, gone to the caterer, some people from the cafeteria to the drive”, he explained to France Bleu . But “in spite of everything, the company was able to continue to operate, we were able to continue to serve customers as best as possible, so today was the time to give them all that a little bit back”.

On the program: a snack, a lotto and an aperitif dinner prepared by the catering service teams. The idea is to share a “festive” and collective moment between colleagues in order to forget the health crisis, explains Jérôme Chaufournais, for whom “it is priceless”.