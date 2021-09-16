To see the same star die several times only once!

Artistic representation of a supernova resulting from the death of a star.

OWatching the death of a star that occurred ten billion years ago and seeing it explode into a supernova already has a fascinating side in itself. Now imagine having the opportunity to see this same event unfold, a second time, several years apart. It sounds like science fiction, yet it is indeed what the astronomical community is about to do in 2037.

Indeed, according to an international study just published in the very serious journal Nature Astronomy, the brightest known supernova, detected in 2016 and dubbed SN2016aps or SN-Requiem, should be visible again that year elsewhere in the sky. It must also be said that, when it was first detected in 2016, the supernova in question had been seen not in a single point in the sky but in three. No, no one has entered the fourth dimension!





On the left, three images of the SN-Requiem supernova appear in different places in the sky in 2016. On the right, the same region seen in 2019: the supernova has disappeared. Astronomers now predict that it will reappear in 2037 in the area circled in yellow. © S. Rodney (U. of S. Carolina), G. Brammer (Cosmic Dawn Center), J. DePasquale (STScI), P. Laursen (Cosmic Center de l? Aurore)

But then how is this possible? Such opportunities for astronomical observation flow directly from Einstein’s theory of general relativity and reside in a phenomenon called the gravitational lens. […] Read more