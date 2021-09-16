Tops and flops: Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Messi, Navas, Paredes and Wijnaldum

This Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 (see summary here), against Bruges during the first day of the group stage of the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain completely missed out on the match and did not have the attitude expected for a match of this level. Bruges dominated in almost all areas of the game, except possession of the ball which remained Parisian. But PSG never knew how to use their possession correctly and Brugge delivered a much more efficient match. We present to you the tops and flops of this victory.

The central hinge: a solid Kimpembe / Marquinhos duo

When Paris suffers in the Champions League, it can count on its duo of defenders. Marquinhos is the soul of this team has been able to cut a good number of dangerous actions. Kimpembe was solid, although still too irregular on the raise. But if the score remained at 1-1, it is also thanks to them who did not give up. As the laterals suffered, Marquinhos and Kimpembe have been at the limit more than once, but in the end they save the essential, the draw.

Ander Herrera: the new goalscorer for PSG.

Fortunately, he scored at the start of the season, because it could become complicated for PSG. He doesn’t let go and plays like it’s his last game. But like his teammates in the defense, he could not plug everything, he played with envy and his performance is to be highlighted in a Parisian environment which has completely taken the water against the Belgians. Herrera scores points at Pochettino and his presence in the next match is expected given his current level.

Lionel Messi.

We had no doubts to see her perform, but it took time. He gauged a lot in the first half before starting to take the game on his own. And there, that changes everything. He breaks the lines, hits, plays with his teammates, finds the crossbar and creates chances, that’s it. Messi already back to a very satisfactory level. He did not miss much to give the advantage to his team, but we have to believe that it was not the lucky day for Paris.





Keylor Navas.

Navas, we present him more, he is in a way the captain of this team, he is experienced and once again Paris owes him a lot not to lose. With his 6 saves, he showed to Donnarumma that he was still there. Navas is conscientious, he leaves nothing to chance. He can’t do anything about the goal, but other than that, he pushed everything back. Another important match for the Parisian strongman.

Flops –

Players not at the level.

There is not one, but many players who missed out on their game. Wijnaldum and Paredes even went out at half-time, which shows that they failed in their task. Hakimi did not succeed in what he usually does and the entrants into the game did not bring anything (except Nuno Mendes). Neymar is out of shape and that’s a lot even for a top PSG on paper. But all his failings largely handicapped the other players, who suffered the onslaught with a significant delay. Football is played at 11, if two or three elements fail to this point, it is mission impossible to win serenely.

The lack of desire and intensity.

Who says lack of desire, says lack of intensity. This is why Bruges has gradually taken control of the match. Paris ran less and did fewer sprints, which is highly detrimental when you want to win. Above all, the absence of revolt is burdensome and at the very least worrying. Brugge has shown what needs to be done, but PSG players seem reluctant to put in the effort. Hope this is a day without, if not Pochettino has work to get the message across.