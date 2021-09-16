Tutorial – How to reset a MacBook or Mac Mini?

2

Want to reset your MacBook or Mac Mini, but don’t know how? We show you how to do it in a few steps …

After a short tutorial to reset a PC in Windows 10, here is the method for Apple’s operating system, macOS. If you need to revert a MacBook or Mac to its factory values ​​with a view to sprucing it up a bit or selling it, follow the guide.

First of all, remember to back up your important files to external storage and, if you are performing the operation on a MacBook, plug it into the mains.

On macOS, the full reset is done in several steps:

Launch the macOS recovery tool

Start by turning on or restarting your Apple computer. As it starts up, hold down the “Command” (⌘) and “R” keys until the white apple appears on the screen.