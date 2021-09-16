TV dramas: Mediawan once again becomes the leading audiovisual producer in terms of volume, overtaking the subsidiary of the TF1 Newen group, and JLA Productions

Mediawan, the audiovisual production company launched at the end of 2015 by the Capton-Niel-Pigasse trio, will once again become the leading audiovisual producer by volume in 2020-2021, after having given way last year, according to the annual ranking of the specialist magazine Ecran Total . With more than 110 hours of fiction broadcast over this season, Mediawan “has found an exceptional volume of production”, driven by the strong activity of its many companies, notes the magazine.

This first position “validates the strategy deployed since its creation” by Mediawan, commented Thomas Anargyros, president of Mediawan Studio France, who salutes “the great creativity” of its partners. Among the production companies in the Mediawan constellation: leading, DEMD Productions (“Tandem”, “La fault à Rousseau”, “Joséphine ange garde”), Storia Télévision (“Luther”), Mon Voisin Productions (“Dix pour one hundred “season 4,” 3615 Monique “) or even Septembre Productions, co-producer of” HPI “, the biggest television success in France since 2005. Newen, a subsidiary of the TF1 group, occupies the second step of the podium by accumulating 36 hours 40 of fictions broadcast. This one “particularly benefits from the productions of Capa Drama (” Grand Hotel “,” An ordinary man “) and Barjac (” Nina “,” Cassandre “)”, analyzes Ecran Total.





With more than 31 hours of broadcasting, JLA Productions (“Commissioner Magellan”, “Camping Paradis” and “Astrid et Raphaëlle”) is placed third in the ranking. Finally, Tetra Média Studio (“La Garçonne”, “Balthazar”), which took first place last year at Mediawan, fell back to sixth place with 20:34 of broadcast, penalized by the evolution of the methodology for recording broadcast hours applied by Ecran Total, explains the magazine. Other heavyweights in the sector, Federation Entertainment and Banijay occupy the fourth and fifth ranks with respectively 27:18 and 24:40 of dramas broadcast this season.