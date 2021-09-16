Twenty new sites, including Martinique, make their entry into the world network of biosphere reserves

Anse Michel, on the east coast of the island of Martinique. LUC OLIVIER / PHOTONONSTOP / LUC OLIVIER / PHOTONONSTOP

Unesco added, Wednesday, September 15, twenty new sites (distributed in twenty-one countries) to its world network of biosphere reserves, specially protected areas where the objective is to reconcile nature conservation and economic development. .

New biosphere reserves – the latter being defined as all living organisms and their living environments – are designated each year to promote sustainable development, protect terrestrial, marine and coastal ecosystems and encourage conservation.

For the first time, Lesotho, Libya and Saudi Arabia have joined the list of countries hosting such reservations. Other sites are located in Canada, France (with the island of Martinique), South Korea, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, Peru, Spain, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

“The International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Program of Unesco has approved these additions as well as the extension or rezoning of two existing biosphere reserves” in Italy and Chile, the agency said in a statement.





Among the new approved sites, two are cross-border. The biosphere of the Lake Ubs basin crosses Russia and Mongolia, and the Mur-Drave-Danube reserve spans five countries: Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia.

“There is still time to make peace with the planet”

Biosphere reserves are designated by governments and remain under their jurisdiction once approved. With twenty-five additional sites in 2020, the latest additions bring the total number of reserves to 727 in 131 countries – an area covering almost 6% of the planet.

Two nominations, those from Russia and Zambia, were postponed, Unesco reported, and the two countries were invited to revise their proposal or provide clarifications. Five other sites – located in Gabon, Bulgaria, Romania and Russia – have been removed from the list, Unesco said.

“The erosion of biodiversity is no longer a hypothesis, but a fact”, declared the Director-General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, in a press release, warning against a “Imminent collapse”. “This collapse is not inevitable: there is still time to make peace with the planet”, she added.

A draft treaty that will be considered at the next UN biodiversity summit in Kunming, China, proposes that 30% of the planet’s land and oceans become protected areas by 2030.