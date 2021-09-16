two pairs of very rock’n’roll wireless headphones

Marshall presented two new pairs of wireless headphones to complete its range with Minor III at 129 euros and Motif ANC at 199 euros.

Marshall is no stranger to wireless headphones. A few months ago, the manufacturer launched its Marshall Mode II, headphones with rather light autonomy, but with excellent audio quality and compatibility with the Bluetooth aptX codec. However, the brand’s previous earphones were still offered at 180 euros.

To cope with an increasingly aggressive wireless headphones market, Marshall announced on Wednesday the launch of two new pairs of true wireless headphones, the Marshall Minor III and the Marshall Motif ANC, offered respectively at 129 and 199 euros.

As their name suggests, the Marshall Minor III follows the Minor II, headphones launched in 2018, already Bluetooth, but with a cable that allowed to connect one earphone to another. For this third version, the British brand has therefore decided to switch to the true wireless format. We are therefore entitled to earphones in rod format reminiscent of AirPods, with an open design that will delight those who are most resistant to in-ear. As for the characteristics, we will find large dynamic transducers of 12 mm in diameter, an autonomy of five hours with the headphones alone – 25 hours with the case – and a charging of the case in USB-C or wireless thanks to Qi compatibility. Regarding waterproofing, Marshall has certified its Minor III IPX4, which means that they are resistant to splashes and therefore to rain or perspiration.

Noise-canceling Marshall Motif ANC headphones

For their part, the Marshall Motif ANC are positioned as the top of the range of the manufacturer. As their name suggests, we will find an active noise reduction (ANC) function which will rely in particular on passive isolation due to the in-ear format of the headphones and their silicone tips, but also to the microphones. integrated. Marshall also allows you to adjust the level of noise reduction and also offers a transparent mode.





For the audio part, the Motif ANC are based on 6 mm diameter transducers. An equalizer is also available in the Marshall application to manage the sound signature of the headphones according to their tastes or the type of music listened to. The Marshall Motif ANC benefit from an autonomy of 4h30 with active noise reduction which can be extended by 20 hours thanks to the charging case. As for the Minor III, it can be charged by USB-C or by induction. Finally, regarding waterproofing, the Motif ANC do a little better with an IPX5 certification which will protect even better against splashing.

The Marshall Motif ANC will be commercially available at a price of 199 euros while the Marshall Minor II will be available at 129 euros. They therefore come face to face with the increasingly busy market for headphones at less than 150 euros.