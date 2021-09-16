Ukraine denounces the holding of Russian elections on its territory

Kiev denounced Thursday the holding of the Russian legislative elections in Crimea annexed by Moscow as well as the participation in this vote of the inhabitants of the pro-Russian separatist East of Ukraine.

“What it (Russia) does by holding its national elections there is a violation of international law“, Declared the head of the Ukrainian diplomacy Dmytro Kouleba during a press conference. Russia has distributed over 600,000 passports in separatist eastern Ukraine, while Crimea is considered by Moscow to be an integral part of its territory.





Separatist regions can vote

Polling stations are planned in Crimea as part of the legislative elections held in Russia from Friday to Sunday. Residents of breakaway regions can vote electronically or vote in Russia’s Rostov region, which borders Ukraine. “Russian occupation will end“One day, estimated Kouleba, when”it will take place” Russia “will have to pay“.

Ukraine has been in conflict since 2014 with pro-Russian separatists widely seen as militarily sponsored by Russia despite its denials. This war, which broke out shortly after the annexation of Crimea, has claimed more than 13,000 lives to date.

In recent days, tension has risen again on the front lines. On Thursday morning, separatists shelled the town of Chtchastia, injuring the head of a local administration and damaging several buildings and cars, Ukrainian authorities said.