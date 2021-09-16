Unusual. Speaking of anti-tax, Francis Lalanne visits Puy-en-Velay … with his sanitary pass

Access to these monuments is in fact conditioned on the presentation of the famous sesame, so much criticized by Francis Lalanne.

Here is the summary of the weekend of Francis Lalanne in Puy-en-Velay. Indeed, the French singer visited last Sunday the main monuments of Puy-en-Velay (the cathedral, the statue of Notre-Dame), and the surroundings (the church of Saint-Paulien), each time quietly presenting his pass. health on smartphone, tells L’Eveil d la Haute-Loire.

An apparent contradiction assumed by his friend, Sébastien Beraud, farmer in Saint-Paulien, who had invited Francis Lalanne this weekend. Asked by Le Progrès, he explained: “People want to discredit us by saying that we demonstrated against the health pass, but that we made one to go to La Vierge. Francis and I are against the pass. health care that imposes a vaccine on people such as caregivers. ” And to add: “When he wants to travel, Francis provides a PCR test and therefore a health pass, but he does not want to provide a health pass by being vaccinated.”

In short, the artist would be opposed to compulsory vaccination, but not to the health pass. “Francis is not against the health pass, he is against the obligation to be vaccinated”, also explained the same Sébastien Béraud to L’Eveil.

Francis Lalanne has, moreover, recently been talked about because of an altercation with an SNCF agent, who asked him to wear the mask. The employee filed a complaint against him. The singer claims to have an exemption not to wear a mask due to health problems.