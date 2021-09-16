USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Boeing, Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts)

PARIS, Sept. 16 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Thursday on Wall Street, where major index futures suggest an opening down around 0.1% for the Dow Jones .DJI and the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and 0.2% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES BWXT.N, GENERAL DYNAMICS GD.N and HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES HI.N – US defense and shipbuilding groups could benefit from Australia’s termination of its giant submarine contract with France in benefit from a strategic partnership with the United States and Great Britain.

* CISCO CSCO.O – The network equipment manufacturer has set itself Wednesday evening the objective of achieving about half of its turnover in software within four years. Credit Suisse has raised its recommendation on the value to “outperform” against “neutral”, with a price target raised to 74 dollars instead of 56 previously. Evercore ISI, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and JP Morgan have also raised their price target on the stock.

* PHILIP MORRIS PM.N – The American tobacco giant announced Thursday that it has secured the support of shareholders of British medical inhaler manufacturer Vectura VEC.L for the repurchase of around 75% of its capital at a price of 165 pence per share, which values ​​its target at around one billion pounds (1.17 billion euros).

* BOEING BA.N – Ryanair airline RYA.I said on Thursday that a new order from the US aircraft manufacturer was not needed to meet its new target of 225 million passengers carried per year by 2026.

* MODERNA MRNA.O – The pharmaceutical group said on Wednesday that booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are needed on the basis of new data that shows a decline in vaccine protection over time.





* PEPSICO PEP.O – The food and beverage giant announced Wednesday evening a new sustainable development program, called “pep +”, the objective of which is in particular to halve its plastic consumption, while developing its SodaStream carbonated water business in new markets.

* ELECTRONIC ARTS EA.O – The video game publisher announced Wednesday evening the postponement of one month, to November 19, of the launch of the title “Battlefield 2042” due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on His development. The title, which had previously ended down 6% on rumors of a delay, was back about 3% in non-session trading after the close.

* CHEVRON CVX.N – Mike Wirth, the chief executive of the oil group, said Wednesday he prefers to pay a dividend to shareholders rather than invest in wind or photovoltaics.

* LAS VEGAS SANDS LVS.N, WYNN RESORTS WYNN.O – JP Morgan lowered its recommendation on the two stocks to “neutral” against “overweight” the day after the announcement in Macau of a public consultation project on the sector casinos which could lead to the launch of a tender for licenses next year in the Chinese special administrative region.

* BEYOND MEAT BYND.O – Piper Sandler has lowered her recommendation on the specialist in meat substitutes to “underweight” against “neutral.” The title loses 2.4% in pre-market trading.

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA TBPH.O – Needham has lowered its recommendation on the title to “keep” versus “buy”.

