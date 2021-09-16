Vaccination obligation: already 3,000 unvaccinated caregivers have been suspended, announces Olivier Véran





From words to deeds. The vaccine obligation against Covid-19 came into force on Wednesday September 15 for 2.7 million professionals in hospitals, retirement homes, liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters, ambulance attendants. And for 3000 of these personnel, the non-compliance with the vaccination obligation (or who cannot justify a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or recent contamination), the measure ended, from Wednesday, by a suspension, announced Olivier Véran, this Thursday on RTL.

“Yesterday there were some 3000 suspensions which were served on staff of health or medico-social establishments who had not yet entered a vaccination course “, said the Minister of Health. According to him, there was also “a few dozen resignations”. “We are talking about an audience of 2.7 million employees”, added the tenant of rue de Duquesne, ensuring that “continuity of care has been ensured”.

Olivier Véran also underlined that“many of these suspensions are only temporary” and concern “mainly support service staff”, “very few white coats”. As a reminder, the law of August 5 provides that caregivers who do not justify a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or recent contamination, “can no longer exercise their activity”, according to the law of August 5.

